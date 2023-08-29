Greenleaf Trust Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CGI were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 332.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 149.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.25%. Research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

