Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 396.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,549,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,844 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1,319.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,306,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,321,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,317,000 after acquiring an additional 870,777 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

