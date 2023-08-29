Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 177.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $508.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.91 and a 200-day moving average of $407.94. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.59.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

