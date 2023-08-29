Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $174,000 Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 214.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH Network stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $320,135 over the last 90 days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Profile

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

