Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 33,056 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,056 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 55.17% and a negative net margin of 214.68%. The company had revenue of $107.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

