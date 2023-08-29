Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,680 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

