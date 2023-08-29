Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $92,000 Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.64 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. acquired 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,301.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. acquired 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,301.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSTK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $24.50 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

