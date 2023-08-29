Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 11,883 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackBerry

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Stories

