Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Northwest Pipe Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $321.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.