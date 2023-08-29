Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,991,235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,920,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.4 %

ELV opened at $454.41 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.47.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.