Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $42,000 Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Perseverance Asset Management International lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 13,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $71.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($4.45). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $636.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

