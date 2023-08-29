Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 142 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,744 shares of company stock valued at $25,289,669. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BAH opened at $115.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

