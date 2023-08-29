CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 448.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $75.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

