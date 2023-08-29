Short Interest in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Drops By 18.0%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Axonics by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

AXNX stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. Axonics has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

