AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,700 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 796,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,992.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,992.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,552 shares of company stock worth $296,099. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 359,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 286,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 269,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

