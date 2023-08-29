Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

AUTL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $573.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

