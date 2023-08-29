Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Expands By 22.5%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 166,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter worth about $8,956,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 865.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 566,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 508,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 367,742 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth about $6,208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AudioCodes by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 178,140 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

AudioCodes Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $331.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.57.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.