Short Interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Drops By 20.4%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 188,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicole Sandford bought 12,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aspira Women’s Health news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 181,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 12,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $50,000.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at $535,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 199,514 shares of company stock worth $570,452. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

See Also

