Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Grows By 15.7%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 305,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNW. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $384.96 million, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 282.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 437.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 542.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

