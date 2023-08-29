Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AZYO

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.18. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,259,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 119,612 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 73,619 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 324,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 127,982 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 393.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 55,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative products to address the device protection, women's health, orthobiologics, cardiovascular, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.