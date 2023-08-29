Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Update

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the July 31st total of 997,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ATHX opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Athersys has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.39.
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
