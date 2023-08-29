Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Update

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the July 31st total of 997,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Athersys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATHX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athersys Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 114.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

ATHX opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Athersys has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.39.

Athersys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.