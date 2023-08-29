Short Interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Decreases By 17.0%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.32.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $861.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $355.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $870.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

