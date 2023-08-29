Reviewing P3 Health Partners (PIII) and Its Peers

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare P3 Health Partners to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.54 billion -$97.94 million 19.27

Insider & Institutional Ownership

P3 Health Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -145.47% -204.11% -19.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for P3 Health Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 164 316 0 2.62

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 2,719.61%. Given P3 Health Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

P3 Health Partners peers beat P3 Health Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

