Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 482,559 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 184.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,559 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Aramark worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ARMK. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Aramark Stock Performance

Aramark stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. Aramark has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

