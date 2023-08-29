Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,784 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

