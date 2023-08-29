Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,666 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $27,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $143.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

