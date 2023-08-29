Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $470.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

