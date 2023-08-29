Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,608 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of PTC worth $27,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $112,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,908. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $145.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $152.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

