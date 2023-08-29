Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,480 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 171.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Texas Pacific Land worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.9 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,919.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,553.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,569.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.00% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 49.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

