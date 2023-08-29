Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,980 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOO opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

