Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $26,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE RGA opened at $138.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.79. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.29 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.