Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 692.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 598,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 522,690 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2,335.2% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 396,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,636,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 168,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

