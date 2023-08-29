Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $27,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

