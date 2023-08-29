Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 9.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 111,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 55,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS UOCT opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.