Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 9.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 111,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 55,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %
BATS UOCT opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.