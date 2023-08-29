Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.79 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,997 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.