Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $486.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $517.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.