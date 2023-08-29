Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.27. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $192.56.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.