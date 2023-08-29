Rhumbline Advisers Has $26 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Donaldson worth $26,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Donaldson by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 91,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DCI stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

