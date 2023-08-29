Rhumbline Advisers Has $26.69 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Repligen were worth $26,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Repligen by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,221,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,665,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 113.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $336,720,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $157.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.44.

Repligen stock opened at $166.12 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $134.64 and a 52-week high of $235.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

