Rhumbline Advisers Has $26.28 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $26,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,827,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARW opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

