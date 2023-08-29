Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Luna Innovations (LUNA)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2023 – Luna Innovations is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Luna Innovations had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Luna Innovations had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Luna Innovations had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Luna Innovations is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.12. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $228.96 million, a P/E ratio of -134.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

