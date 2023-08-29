Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,255 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.