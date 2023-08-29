Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

