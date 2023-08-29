Atria Investments Inc Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,719,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,526,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,829,000 after buying an additional 363,235 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

