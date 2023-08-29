Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,492 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

BLOK stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $477.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

