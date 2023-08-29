Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $371,000 Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNET. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TriNet Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 103,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $267,288.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,908,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $267,288.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,908,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $389,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,152,557.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,395,625 shares of company stock worth $363,172,571 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

