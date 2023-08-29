Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 589,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,466 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 503,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 110,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

MBIN opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.17. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.90 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 26.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $86,810.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,715 shares of company stock valued at $127,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

