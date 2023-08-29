Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.20 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,286,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,587,000 after acquiring an additional 486,163 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,039,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 308,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $408.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $398.28 and its 200 day moving average is $357.60. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

