Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 63,969 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,969 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.75% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,914,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 180.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $42.82.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

