Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 954,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 881,169 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $3,097,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 91,162 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $661.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

